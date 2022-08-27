UrduPoint.com

All Resources Being Utilised For Flood Affectees: Parvez Elahi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that all resources are being utilised for providing relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees across the province

He said this, during a meeting with former Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed at CM Office on Saturday. Matters pertaining to mutual interest, unusual situation arisen due to flood, provision of relief activities and the completion of Rawalpindi development projects came under discussion during the meeting.

The CM vowed not to leave alone the brothers and sisters who are stuck in calamity and exhorting that everyone will have to become their support on their call.

He said that every eye is in tears over the havoc wreaked by the flood in the South Punjab, Balochistan, KPK and Sindh and every heart is grief-stricken.

He urged that there is a need of collective efforts in a solid manner for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

He said that the Rawalpindi Mother and Child Hospital would soon be completed adding that the Rawalpindi Girls Degree College project would also be completed soon.

He said that traffic flow would improve with the completion of Nullah Lai Expressway Project. The CM vowed to himself monitor the welfare projects.

