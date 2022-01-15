UrduPoint.com

All Resources Being Utilised For Timely Completion Of Projects: MNA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 05:48 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA) and Chairman District Coordination Committee Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai Saturday said that the government was utilising all resources for completing development projects on time

He said that with the completion of development projects, the living standard of common people would further improve.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the district coordination committee at the DC Room. The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the performance of Police, Highways, Irrigation, Agriculture, Livestock, Health, Sui Gas and other departments.

The MNA said that the government was using all its resources to provide all basic facilities to people. He ordered that all development schemes should be completed and the officers concerned should visit the development project sites and ensure timely completion of the schemes.

They should also keep a check on the material being used for the development projects.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Col (retd) Sardar Muhammad Hashim Dogar, DC Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders -- Dr Azeemuddin Zahid Lakhvi, Sardar Rashid Tofail, Rana Muhammad Aslam, Nadeem Haroon Rashid and others, Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Nazir, Deputy Director Development Mian Saad Shabir, Deputy Director Colleges, Deputy Director Local Government, Superintending Engineer Wapda, District Manager Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC), Additional Director Livestock, XEN Public Health, heads of governments departments including NHA, SNGPL and others were present.

