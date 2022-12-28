All resources being utilised to improve water supply, sewerage facilities: MD Wasa

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry Wednesday said that all available resources were being utilised to improve water supply and sewerage facilities in the city.

WASA spokesman said that during a meeting the MD directed the agency officials to remain active in the field and check quality of work in development projects.

He said that in many parts of the city the old and redundant water supply lines were replaced in addition to wide diameter sewerage lines in other parts of the city.

The MD said that Wasa had launched mega projects with the help of philanthropist to improve water supply and sewerage system in Faisalabad.

He said that consumers were the precious asset of agency and they would be provided quality service. In this connection all available resources were being utilised, besides arranging capacity building training of Wasa officials and officers so that they could provide quality service to consumers.

Deputy Managing Directors Wasa Adnan Nisar, Ikram Ullah, Director P&D Muhammad Rafi, Director Water Resources Rohan Javaid and others were present.