UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'All Resources Being Utilised To Lessen People's Problems'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:40 PM

'All resources being utilised to lessen people's problems'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Welfare Wing Secretary General Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has said that the government is well aware of people's hardships because of lockdown situation and all possible resources are being utilised to lessen these problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Welfare Wing Secretary General Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has said that the government is well aware of people's hardships because of lockdown situation and all possible resources are being utilised to lessen these problems.

He expressed these views in a telephonic conversation with NA-127 PTI office-bearers on Wednesday.

Cheema said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had no concern about people's problems and even in today's difficult times, the Sharif family's agenda was to protect their own interests.

The PTI leader said that the Punjab government had distributed financial assistance among thousands of families under Insaaf Imdad Package, while the Federal government aid programme had also been launched.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jamshed Muslim Family All Government NA-127

Recent Stories

Russia May Start Overcoming Coronavirus by June - ..

9 minutes ago

Italy commune bans mixed-sex shopping to stem viru ..

5 minutes ago

Over one lac people of Bahawalpur to get stipend u ..

5 minutes ago

Bali's miracle: turning wine into hand sanitiser

5 minutes ago

Housing Ministry issues final possession letters t ..

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay (RWMC) urges r ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.