LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Welfare Wing Secretary General Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has said that the government is well aware of people's hardships because of lockdown situation and all possible resources are being utilised to lessen these problems.

He expressed these views in a telephonic conversation with NA-127 PTI office-bearers on Wednesday.

Cheema said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had no concern about people's problems and even in today's difficult times, the Sharif family's agenda was to protect their own interests.

The PTI leader said that the Punjab government had distributed financial assistance among thousands of families under Insaaf Imdad Package, while the Federal government aid programme had also been launched.