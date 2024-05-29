All resources being utilized for anti-polio: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad said on Wednesday that all the resources are being used by the divisional administration to prevent the polio virus

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad said on Wednesday that all the resources are being used by the divisional administration to prevent the polio virus.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a representative of UNICEF, Chief National Security Advisor John Robert, at the commissioner's office on the instructions of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division.

Field Security Officer Naveed Akhtar Khan Afridi also accompanied him during the meeting.

On this occasion, anti-polio measures and various challenges were discussed, while the Deputy Commissioner gave a detailed briefing on security challenges and other issues and said that maximum arrangements are being made to achieve the goals.

John Robert also highly appreciated the role and efforts of the police and assured his full cooperation in the anti-polio campaign.

APP/saz/378