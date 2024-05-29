Open Menu

All Resources Being Utilized For Anti-polio: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 09:26 PM

All resources being utilized for anti-polio: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad said on Wednesday that all the resources are being used by the divisional administration to prevent the polio virus

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad said on Wednesday that all the resources are being used by the divisional administration to prevent the polio virus.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a representative of UNICEF, Chief National Security Advisor John Robert, at the commissioner's office on the instructions of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division.

Field Security Officer Naveed Akhtar Khan Afridi also accompanied him during the meeting. 

On this occasion, anti-polio measures and various challenges were discussed, while the Deputy Commissioner gave a detailed briefing on security challenges and other issues and said that maximum arrangements are being made to achieve the goals.

John Robert also highly appreciated the role and efforts of the police and assured his full cooperation in the anti-polio campaign. 

APP/saz/378

Related Topics

Police Polio Dera Ismail Khan Afridi All

Recent Stories

PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure p ..

PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief

11 minutes ago
 Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two ..

Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two years late: OECD

12 minutes ago
 One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter

One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter

14 minutes ago
 LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply iss ..

LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues

19 minutes ago
 Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA

Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA

19 minutes ago
 Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for co ..

Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to r ..

19 minutes ago
Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender

Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender

19 minutes ago
 ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148

ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148

25 minutes ago
 ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; ..

ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; arrests 11

12 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 rescues cow

Rescue 1122 rescues cow

25 minutes ago
 Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred u ..

Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibitin ..

25 minutes ago
 BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving ..

BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving beneficiaries in Sindh

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan