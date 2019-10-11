UrduPoint.com
All Resources Being Utilized For Eradication Of Dengue Fever: Dr Zafar

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 03:05 PM

All resources being utilized for eradication of dengue fever: Dr Zafar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said all resources are being utilized for eradication of dengue fever

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said all resources are being utilized for eradication of dengue fever.Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Friday, he said there has been reduction in dengue cases in the Federal capital and Rawalpindi.

The special assistant said a modern-diagnostic system of dengue should be introduced in the entire country in line with the one working in Islamabad.

