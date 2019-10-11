All resources being utilized for eradication of dengue fever: Dr Zafar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said all resources are being utilized for eradication of dengue fever

The special assistant said a modern-diagnostic system of dengue should be introduced in the entire country in line with the one working in Islamabad.