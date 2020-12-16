All resources being utilized for minorities' welfare: Augustine

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Wednesday that all resources were being utilized for the welfare of minorities in the province.

Addressing the cake cutting ceremony to mark the Christmas in Clarakabad Khurd Church, he said special steps were being taken for the protection of minorities' rights under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that every individual should play his/her role for the development of the country.

The Minister appealed to the citizens to act upon corona SOPs to check the spread of virus.

Other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.