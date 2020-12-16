UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Resources Being Utilized For Minorities' Welfare: Augustine

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

All resources being utilized for minorities' welfare: Augustine

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Wednesday that all resources were being utilized for the welfare of minorities in the province.

Addressing the cake cutting ceremony to mark the Christmas in Clarakabad Khurd Church, he said special steps were being taken for the protection of minorities' rights under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that every individual should play his/her role for the development of the country.

The Minister appealed to the citizens to act upon corona SOPs to check the spread of virus.

Other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Christmas Church All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

58 seconds ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

5 minutes ago

Ministry of State for FNC Affairs explores future ..

16 minutes ago

MoHAP organises &#039;6th Virtual Regional Confere ..

16 minutes ago

Meeting of the Steering Committee for the implemen ..

26 minutes ago

UVAS holds online meeting on Pakistan/Denmark Dair ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.