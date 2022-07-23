UrduPoint.com

All Resources Being Utilized For Peaceful Conduct Of Muharram: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2022 | 05:50 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan said that all resources were being utilized to ensure the peaceful conduct of Muharram.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held in his office with leaders of Sunni and Shia sects to review the arrangements regarding Muharram.

The deputy commissioner said it was pleasant to find harmony among all schools of thought.

He said the implementation over pre-arranged agreements regarding Muharram should be ensured.

He said all the departments concerned were busy in performing their duties in connection with the arrangements for Muharram. Especially, the steps were being taken by the law enforcement agencies to maintain the law and order situation in the district.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Najam Hussnain Liaquat, Pakistan Army Officers, Assistant Commissioners, former MPA and member of the Peace Committee Abdul Halim Kasuria, public representatives, leaders of Sunni and Shia participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, the Shia elders made a request regarding the cleaning of the procession routes, lighting, uninterrupted supply of electricity, on which the deputy commissioner said that all the relevant departments were busy in performing their duties efficiently to ensure the peaceful conduct of Ashura Muharram along with the provision of all facilities.

The TMA and WSSC were doing their job for Cleaning of the procession routes besides lighting and drainage of the routes. The Health and Rescue Department 1122 will ensure availability of ambulances to meet any unpleasant situation.

The police will ensure security of the various 'Thalas' and procession routes.

