All resources being utilized for promotion of sports activities in Sindh: Secy

Sindh Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Akhtar Inayat Bhugari on Thursday said the provincial government was utilizing all its resources to promote sports activities in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Akhtar Inayat Bhugari on Thursday said the provincial government was utilizing all its resources to promote sports activities in the province.

Speaking as a chief guest at T-20 Tournament for blind cricketers here at Niaz Stadium, the secretary underlined the need of encouraging the blind people to take part in the sports.

"The blind people are blessed with certain skills which they should optimally employ," he said, adding that those people should play their due roles in the society as well.

Bhurgari announced that his department would organize a reception for the winner team at the Hyderabad Club.

A D Peerzada of the Hyderabad cricket Club of the Blind informed that 6 teams were taking part in the tournament which would continue till December 20.

The 6 teams represent Karachi, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Shaikhupura, Okara and Gilgit Baltistan.

He demanded that the cricketers of his club should be provided government jobs.