All resources being utilized for the beautification of city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Mehmood Bakhsh Gillani said that all available resources were utilized for beautification of the city.

Talking to media persons on Thursday, he said that PHA planted 20,000 saplings during the current monsoon season under a clean and green Punjab programme.

He said that all green belts on main roads had been cleared from encroachments, while more saplings had been planted in company bagh.

DG PHA said that proposal of new parks in the city was finalized,besides providing pleasant environment to the citizen various projects were underway.

He also told about renovation of different parks, walking track and making operational fountains.