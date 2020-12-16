UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Resources Being Utilized For Welfare Of Minorities: Augustine

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:18 PM

All resources being utilized for welfare of minorities: Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said the government was providing all possible resources to minorities for their welfare in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said the government was providing all possible resources to minorities for their welfare in the country.

He said this while participating in a cake cutting ceremony in Mayo Hospital on the request of Christian paramedical staff.

The minister said that special measures had been taken under the supervision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar for prosperity and protection of minorities.

He urged the community to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) given by the governmentto prevent COVID-19 should be ensured and all precautionary measures should be taken duringworship in churches.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Christian All Government

Recent Stories

Meesha Shafi found guilty of running smear campaig ..

16 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

21 minutes ago

Outstanding engineers to apply for "PEC Excellence ..

2 minutes ago

Two suspects held in sargodha

2 minutes ago

PIA chief seeks increase in the number of passeng ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Urges to Add Covid-19 Vacci ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.