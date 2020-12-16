All resources being utilized for welfare of minorities: Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said the government was providing all possible resources to minorities for their welfare in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said the government was providing all possible resources to minorities for their welfare in the country.

He said this while participating in a cake cutting ceremony in Mayo Hospital on the request of Christian paramedical staff.

The minister said that special measures had been taken under the supervision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar for prosperity and protection of minorities.

He urged the community to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) given by the governmentto prevent COVID-19 should be ensured and all precautionary measures should be taken duringworship in churches.