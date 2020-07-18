UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Resources Being Utilized To Achieve 10bln Tsunami Tree Plantation Program:Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 03:40 PM

All resources being utilized to achieve 10bln Tsunami tree plantation program:Minister

Provincial Minister for Forest Sardar Sibtain Khan said that all out resources are being utilized to achieve the target of 10 billion Tsunami Tree Plantation program of Prime Minister

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Forest Sardar Sibtain Khan said that all out resources are being utilized to achieve the target of 10 billion Tsunami Tree Plantation program of Prime Minister.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the minister said that Punjab government was taking practical steps to increase the areas of forests, to preserve forests and to control wood theft incidents.

He further said that the Forest department was planting 60 million different saplings in Nurseries across the province to achieve the target of 10 billion Tree Tsunami program.

He said that the officers of the department have also been directed for taking strict action against the people involved in wood theft incidents. He added that the department was setting up special extension wing for the purpose.

The minister said that the government allocated Rs. 26 billion for the completion of TreePlantation Program.

Related Topics

Tsunami Prime Minister Government Of Punjab July All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Punjab CM urges people to follow precautionary mea ..

1 hour ago

PTI leader Rana Saleem joins PML-N, sources

2 hours ago

SPI inflation witnesses nominal decrease of 0.01%

6 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21) 18 July 2020

6 minutes ago

EU leaders seek way round Dutch roadblock to recov ..

6 minutes ago

Australian virus resurgence forces suspension of p ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.