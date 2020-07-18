All resources being utilized to achieve 10bln Tsunami tree plantation program:Minister

Provincial Minister for Forest Sardar Sibtain Khan said that all out resources are being utilized to achieve the target of 10 billion Tsunami Tree Plantation program of Prime Minister

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Forest Sardar Sibtain Khan said that all out resources are being utilized to achieve the target of 10 billion Tsunami Tree Plantation program of Prime Minister.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the minister said that Punjab government was taking practical steps to increase the areas of forests, to preserve forests and to control wood theft incidents.

He further said that the Forest department was planting 60 million different saplings in Nurseries across the province to achieve the target of 10 billion Tree Tsunami program.

He said that the officers of the department have also been directed for taking strict action against the people involved in wood theft incidents. He added that the department was setting up special extension wing for the purpose.

The minister said that the government allocated Rs. 26 billion for the completion of TreePlantation Program.