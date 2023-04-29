All resources being utilized to achieve cotton production target

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali has said that this year cotton production target is set as 8,226,000 cotton bales.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held on Friday for finalizing the strategy to implement cotton action plan 2023.

He said that this year most of the cotton would be cultivated in Bahawalpur division.

The Secretary said that administration would also monitor cotton action plan as per the direction of caretaker Punjab CM. Iftikhar Ali said that increase in per acre production of cotton would yield positive results on country's economy.