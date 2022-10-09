All resources being utilized to control dengue in Cantt areas: Imran Gulzar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Imran Gulzar has said that all available resources were being utilized to control dengue in cantonment areas.

The CEO informed that the board in collaboration with provincial health department was carrying out indoor and outdoor surveillance.

The board, would not only continue its efforts to curtail dengue in cantt areas but would also take more effective steps for complete eradication of dengue larva at initial stages of its growth.

The authorities had been directed that potential breeding sites of dengue should be the focus of the campaign so that dengue could be eliminated at its larva stage. Special teams had carried out anti mosquito spray and fogging activity at different places in cantt areas.

The board was using its all available resources to save the cantt residents from this menace, he added.

Special teams were spraying and fogging in all the wards of the Cantonment Board on daily basis to control the dengue, he added.

The officials concerned had been warned that negligence on their part would not be tolerated.

Every possible step was being taken for protection of the citizens, he said and informed that the authorities were monitoring the situation continuously.

He also urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures against dengue and strictly observe the Standard Operating Procedures issued by health authorities.

Special arrangements had also been made in Rawalpindi Cantonment Hospital for medical treatment of dengue patients as a 40-bed ward had been set up in the hospital.

All facilities to treat dengue patients were available in the hospital, he added.

395