All Resources Being Utilized To Control Prices Of Daily Use Commodities: Minister

Tue 05th November 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad on Tuesday said that all resources were being utilized to control prices of daily use commodities for providing maximum economic relief to the consumers.

He stated this while inspecting Model Bazaar at Jhang Road and different general stores in the city to check the prices of daily use items. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, AC City Zoha Shakir and other officers also accompanied him.

The minister took a detailed round of the Model Bazaar and checked the availability, prices and quality of fruit, vegetables and kitchen items.

He said that reasonable profit should be received from the consumers and unjustified price hike would not be tolerated. He also checked the weight of different food packets by weigh scale and warned that cheating or fraud in this regard would not be tolerated.

He also interacted with the consumers and asked from them about the arrangements of the Model Bazaars and prices of the essential items.

He said that the CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had assigned the duties to the Provincial Ministers to supervise the prices of the essential items in order to keep the prices under control and taking action against the unscrupulous elements which were creating difficulties to the common man.

He said that PTI government believed in public service and every possible relief was being provided to the poor masses.

He said that entire administrative machinery had been mobilized for monitoring the prices in the market.

He said that incorrigible shopkeepers involved in over charging would not be spared and they would have to go in jail in case of repeated violation of law in this regard.

The minister also checked the prices at different general stores in local market and advised the owners to display price lists on visible places. He warned them to refrain from profiteering voluntarily. Otherwise, they would not be tolerated in case of overcharging on daily use commodities.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali briefed the Minister that a number of steps had been taken by the district administration to check the essential commodities.

He informed that the Model Bazaar at Jhang Road was being run under the supervision of district administration and essential items were being provided to the consumers on comparatively reduced prices.

He informed that 44 Price Control Magistrates were also checking the prices in the markets of the district and heavy fines were being imposed on the profiteers.

He informed that auctions in fruit & vegetable markets were also supervised by him and other officers to check the supply and prices of the fruit & vegetables.

He assured that no stone would be left unturned to control the prices of the essential commodities for the relief of the public.

