All resources being utilized to make city lush green: DC PHA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Zameer Hussain said that all available resources were being utilized to make the city lush green.

During field visit here on Monday, he went to Madina Town and reviewed the tree plantation. These plants were planted under Miyawaki Technique.

He said that 3357 plants having height from 4 to 5 feet were planted on 3 Kanal of land on 103 Road and these plants would be maintenance free after three years.

He said that such type of plantation would not only help in increasing beauty of the city but will also play an effective role in control environmental pollution.

He also visited Canal Road and various parks to review horticulture works.

Director Horticulture Zaheer Ahmad, Deputy Director Jawad Shah and others were also present on the occasion.