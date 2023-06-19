UrduPoint.com

All Resources Being Utilized To Make City Lush Green: DC PHA

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 09:44 PM

All resources being utilized to make city lush green: DC PHA

Director General (DG) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Zameer Hussain said that all available resources were being utilized to make the city lush green

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Zameer Hussain said that all available resources were being utilized to make the city lush green.

During field visit here on Monday, he went to Madina Town and reviewed the tree plantation. These plants were planted under Miyawaki Technique.

He said that 3357 plants having height from 4 to 5 feet were planted on 3 Kanal of land on 103 Road and these plants would be maintenance free after three years.

He said that such type of plantation would not only help in increasing beauty of the city but will also play an effective role in control environmental pollution.

He also visited Canal Road and various parks to review horticulture works.

Director Horticulture Zaheer Ahmad, Deputy Director Jawad Shah and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Visit Road All From

Recent Stories

Mourning Day observed in Faisalabad

Mourning Day observed in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Australia chasing 281 to win first Ashes Test

Australia chasing 281 to win first Ashes Test

5 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Ch ..

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry directs administrative ..

5 minutes ago
 "Diwan Abu Talib" launching ceremony held at PAC

"Diwan Abu Talib" launching ceremony held at PAC

3 minutes ago
 Courts grant bails to Bushra Bibi

Courts grant bails to Bushra Bibi

3 minutes ago
 Minister emphasizes for promotion of tourism in KP ..

Minister emphasizes for promotion of tourism in KP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.