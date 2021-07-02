UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Resources Being Utilized To Make Lahore Clean, Green: Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:00 PM

All resources being utilized to make Lahore clean, green: Health Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that all resources were being utilized to make the provincial capital clean and green.

She was chairing a meeting to beautify Lahore on the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Secretariat, here on Friday.

She said that clean and green Lahore was a dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said that the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) would plant 5 million trees in the city and the road map in this regard would be shared in next two days.

She said that plantation on Railway land was on the cards.

"Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) has developed a strategy for drainage during monsoon season," she informed. She added that three large scale projects would be completed to improve sewerage system in Lahore.

"Steps are being taken for supply of clean drinking water to Lahorites," she added.

She disclosed that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had approved adequate funds to resolve the issues of the city.

Dr Yasmin said that there would be no stagnant water at roads after completion of the projects while an amount of Rs 1.5 billion would be spent for the completion of these projects and timely completion of these projects was the first priority.

She said that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had been directed to remove garbage from many sites in the city.

"We are trying to develop more and more play areas in Lahore," she said.

The minister informed that all complaints coming on Khidmat App were being addressed on priority basis. "I appeal Lahorites to keep their city clean," she added.

The restrictions on plastic bags would be fully enforced, the minister said and added that clean and green campaign would start in all hospitals of the city soon.

Speaking to the meeting, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry said that all stakeholders were working in synergy for a clean Lahore. He said that the city could only be beautified by the joint efforts of all partners. He said that an awareness campaign on cleanliness must be initiated as the support of people was crucial for this purpose.

Minister for school education Dr Murad Raas said that already situation was improving in the city by joint efforts of all members of the society. He said that the people of Lahore were satisfied with the performance of all institutions.

Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun also spoke on the occasion.

The performance of different institutions on cleanliness and beautification of Lahore was reviewed in the meeting. MD WASA, CEO LWMC and MD PHA presented details of road map to beautify Lahore. Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (R) Usman Younis presented recommendations to beautify Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Education Punjab Water Road All From Billion Million Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Brazil prosecutors to probe claims against Bolsona ..

17 minutes ago

Another two police officials suspended in minor gi ..

17 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases recorded increase in GB

17 minutes ago

Senate body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

17 minutes ago

Laporta says Barcelona talks with Messi 'progressi ..

22 minutes ago

Boeing 737 cargo jet makes emergency landing off H ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.