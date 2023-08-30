All resources being utilized to provide quality health services to masses: Secretary Health

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan said that all available resources were being utilized to provide quality health facilities at door step of the masses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan said that all available resources were being utilized to provide quality health facilities at door step of the masses.

Visiting various hospitals here on Wednesday, he said that the government had planned to conduct surprise visits to the hospitals for strict monitoring of provision of treatment facilities. In this regard, the doctors and paramedics were also directed to ensure their presence at their duty points so that the ailing people could get in-time treatment.

He went to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony and said that services of Neurosurgeon would also be hired for this hospital very soon in addition to launching gynecology facility there.

He also went to Allied Hospital and visited its various sections. He said that construction of surgical emergency and new block would start in this hospital soon which would help in facilitating maximum number of patients.

The secretary however expressed dismay when a patient complained that medicine for malaria was not available in the hospital.

He directed the Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital to probe into the matter and ensure availability of the medicine.

He also directed to activate all sections of Nursery Ward and said that no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in provision of medicines and quality health facilities in the hospital.

Talking to media persons on this occasion, the secretary health said that gynecology ward, children ward and medicine section in Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital would be made functional on September 15 followed by the activation of surgery ward in this hospital on October 01, 2023.

He said that funds of Rs.2 billion were provided to Allied Hospital-I for repair and renovation of Outdoor Patients Department (OPD), Indoor and Emergency Wards whereas a separate building for Dental Hospital would also be constructed to facilitate the dental patients at maximum extent.

The secretary health also visited Government General Hospital Samanabad and Medical Superintendent briefed him about performance of the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and others were also present during this visit.