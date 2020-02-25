All resources being utilized to save forests, DFO Saleem khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Divisional forest Officer Astore Mr.Saleem khan said that we were utilizing all our available resources to save the forests of Astore

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Divisional forest Officer Astore Mr.Saleem khan said that we were utilizing all our available resources to save the forests of Astore.

While talking with App,he said "Forests are the precious assets of any area and it is not only the duty of forest department but it is also the duty of local people of are to save their forests.

" He said that we had banned illegal cutting of forests and inform all the people of Astore not cut the jungle illegally.

He added that persons cutting the trees would be fined and we had fixed the fine amount according to the size of tree.

"Further more we will also handed those persons to police and they will be punishment of 03 months Jail,"he said.

"We are also looking after the new tress we planted this year,"he added.