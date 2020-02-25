UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Resources Being Utilized To Save Forests, DFO Saleem Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:05 PM

All resources being utilized to save forests, DFO Saleem khan

Divisional forest Officer Astore Mr.Saleem khan said that we were utilizing all our available resources to save the forests of Astore

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Divisional forest Officer Astore Mr.Saleem khan said that we were utilizing all our available resources to save the forests of Astore.

While talking with App,he said "Forests are the precious assets of any area and it is not only the duty of forest department but it is also the duty of local people of are to save their forests.

" He said that we had banned illegal cutting of forests and inform all the people of Astore not cut the jungle illegally.

He added that persons cutting the trees would be fined and we had fixed the fine amount according to the size of tree.

"Further more we will also handed those persons to police and they will be punishment of 03 months Jail,"he said.

"We are also looking after the new tress we planted this year,"he added.

Related Topics

Police Jail Fine All

Recent Stories

World Spay Day observed at UVAS

4 minutes ago

NA body takes strict notice on universities' issue ..

41 seconds ago

RCB confiscates five truckload goods of encroacher ..

42 seconds ago

Pak HC pays courtesy call on President, PM of Sri ..

44 seconds ago

Ukrainian Crew of Quarantined Diamond Princess Lin ..

15 minutes ago

FAO to provide GPS facility for locust affected ar ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.