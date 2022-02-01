All resources mobilized to address public issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi said all out resources were being utilized to address public issues, besides consistent monitoring of ongoing civic amenities projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi said all out resources were being utilized to address public issues, besides consistent monitoring of ongoing civic amenities projects.

He stated this during a meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed issues including transportation,road infrastructure,traffic management system etc in the city.

Addressing the meeting, the DC highlighted that the district administration was taking steps to complete the ongoing development works on time. "We are in contact with NESPAK and ZKB officials for timely completion of ongoing work as per standards of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP)", the DC added.

He said that drainage system of eight major highways in Sialkot will be improved while the ongoing work at Khadim Ali Road would also be completed soon.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar highlighted the problems of citizens and requested to take steps to solve traffic and transportation problems in the city.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Abdul Rauf Mehr, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi, Vice President (VP) SCCI Qasim Malik, executive members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and others were present on the occasion.