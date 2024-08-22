All resources must be utilized for promotion of quality education: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Ms. Sarah Rehman on Thursday said that all available resources should be utilized for promotion of quality education and making the ongoing enrollment campaign successful.

She issued these directions while chairing a meeting held to review the implementation over the provincial government’s ‘Awami Agenda’ initiative. The meeting was also attended by additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, additional assistant commissioners, District Education Officers (Male & Female).

The deputy commissioner said the district administration was giving priority to provision of education to all children and in this regard no effort would be spared to make the enrollment drive a success.

She directed the authorities of education department to take all possible steps for enrollment of maximum children in government schools.

She said the implementation over the ‘Awami Agenda’ initiative would be ensured so that maximum relief could be extended to the people.

She directed all officers of the district administration to make all out efforts for extending relief to common man as it was her top priority.

