All resources should be used to eradicate polio campaign:Tahir Sangi

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Commissioner Larkana Division Tahir Hussain Sangi has said that all resources should be used to eradicate polio and it should be successful in every way, along with strict security arrangements and people should be strictly instructed to administer polio drops to their children.

He made this statement while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Polio Eradication Committee in his office on Friday.

The meeting discussed the previous polio campaigns and formulated a strategy for the upcoming polio campaign, which will start from February 3, 2025.

The Commissioner said that teams should be sent door to door to administer polio drops.During the meeting, the Commissioner Larkana directed the officials of the Health Department to conduct proper checks during the campaign.

He instructed the police officials to make strict security arrangements. Surveillance monitoring of the teams going to the villages is necessary and a control room will be established at the division level in which representatives of the concerned officials will be present and a report should be given to the control room on a daily basis.

He said that security was very good during the previous campaign. He said that the Rangers also have an important role in this, the Commissioner instructed the Deputy Commissioners (DC) to make the monitoring system more effective and efficient. He said that polio workers should be given better training. He further said that special attention should be paid to all the borders with Larkana division through which people enter Sindh so that no child is left out of taking polio drops.

The meeting was attended by DC Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa, DC Qambar Shahdadkot Sajjad Qadari, Kashmore Kandhkot, while DC Jacobabad participated through video link. In addition, SSPs, Director Information, DHOs, PPHI, EPI, Rangers and other relevant department officials participated.