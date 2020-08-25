UrduPoint.com
All Resources Should Be Utilized For Rescue, Relief Operations In Rain-hit Areas; Says Bilawal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

All resources should be utilized for rescue, relief operations in rain-hit areas; says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday expressed concerns over the losses caused by heavy rains across the country including provincial capital Karachi and interior Sindh.

He, in a statement, said the people would not be left alone at this difficult time.

Bilawal said all resources should be utilized for the rescue and relief operations in the rain-hit areas.

He directed PPP elected representatives to provide helping hands to the people suffering from heavy rains in their respective Constituencies.

Bilawal Bhutto also asked the party's office-bearers and workers to cooperate with the administration in the relief work and take all possible care of the rain victims.

He said in this difficult time, Pakistani nation was united as ever. "We, the Pakistanis, also know how to move forward as a united nation in difficult situations," he added.

