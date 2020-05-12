All resources should be utilized to make Comprehensive High School an isolation center: Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar

UrduPoint.com
Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Tuesday directed the local administration and officials of Tando Muhammad Khan Health Department to make Comprehensive High School Tando Muhammad Khan an isolation center for patients infected with coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Tuesday directed the local administration and officials of Tando Muhammad Khan Health Department to make Comprehensive High School Tando Muhammad Khan an isolation center for patients infected with coronavirus.

School should be activated and made functional within the next 48 hours, he said.

He said this while visiting the Comprehensive High School.

Municipal Chairman Syed Shahnawaz Shah Bukhari, SSP Abid Ali Baloch, District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Yusuf and Farhan Shah were also present on the occasion, said a statement issued here.

He said that the Sindh government has relaxed the lockdown keeping in view the problems of the people but the threat of coronavirus is still there and we need to take all kinds of precautions while the authorities concerned need to be vigilant.

Naveed Qamar said that local transmission of coronavirus was increasing rapidly and therefore the policy of social distancing had to be strictly followed.

During the visit, Qasim Naveed inspected various parts of the school and gave necessary instructions for converting it into an isolation center.

On this occasion, Farhan Shah also donated a television set for the Isolation Center.

