All resources should be utilized to make KMC a profitable institution: Sindh LG Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah has said that urgent steps need to be taken to make Karachi Metropolitan Corporation a profitable and truly functioning entity and mechanism should be set up for the payment of liabilities and dues.

These views were expressed by Secretary Local Government Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah while presiding over a meeting held at his office in which important officials including Administrator Karachi participated, said a statement.

Najam said that in order to improve the affairs and economic situation of KMC, a comprehensive and integrated strategy needs to be formulated under which all payments should be made on time and comprehensive strategy should also be formulated for permanent revenue generation.

According to Sindh Local Government Secretary, the rent agreements and contracts of the properties of KMC which have been acquired by various entities for commercial purposes should be renewed in accordance with the current market trends and in keeping view of the future needs.

Najam Ahmad Shah said that all departments and offices of KMC should be made fully functional and the system of collection of taxes should be made efficient and active.

Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that the Sindh government is fully focused and striving to make KMC an ideal and progressive institution and will continue to provide its support to KMC.