ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that veteran actor Omar Sharif was asset of the nation and all resources would be provided for his medical treatment.

In a tweet, the minister said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on HealthDr. Faisal Sultan had consulted Omar Sharif's medical team on the matter and the consultation process would continue even today.

The challenge for the medical team in this state of poor health was how to make Omar Sharif's journey possible.