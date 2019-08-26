All resources to be used for arrangements of Muharram: Mayor

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that all available resources will be used to improve the city situation before Muharram-ul-Haram.

He expressed these views while addressing to a meeting held in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) head-office to review the arrangements for Muharram on Monday, said a statement.

The representatives of different organizations, ulema and police and rangers officials were present on this occasion.

Deputy mayor Arshad Hasan, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr.

Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, chairman of district west Izhar Ahmed, chairman district south Malik Fayyaz and vice chairman of Korangi and East were also present along with chairman of city council committees and parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi.

The participants presented their problems regarding sewage overflow, garbage disposal, sanitation, road carpeting, repair and maintenance of street-lights.

They also called for removal of encroachments around the routes of Muharram processions in different areas of the city.

The Mayor Karachi while speaking on this occasion said that the Article 140-A of constitution regarding local government powers should be implemented as local bodies are considered nursery of democracy and they must be made strong.

He said that he had sought help from the provincial and Federal government to provide convenient to citizens.

He said that districts should be given funds as they havethe expertise and experience of cleaning.