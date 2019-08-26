UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Resources To Be Used For Arrangements Of Muharram: Mayor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:36 PM

All resources to be used for arrangements of Muharram: Mayor

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that all available resources will be used to improve the city situation before Muharram-ul-Haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that all available resources will be used to improve the city situation before Muharram-ul-Haram.

He expressed these views while addressing to a meeting held in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) head-office to review the arrangements for Muharram on Monday, said a statement.

The representatives of different organizations, ulema and police and rangers officials were present on this occasion.

Deputy mayor Arshad Hasan, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr.

Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, chairman of district west Izhar Ahmed, chairman district south Malik Fayyaz and vice chairman of Korangi and East were also present along with chairman of city council committees and parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi.

The participants presented their problems regarding sewage overflow, garbage disposal, sanitation, road carpeting, repair and maintenance of street-lights.

They also called for removal of encroachments around the routes of Muharram processions in different areas of the city.

The Mayor Karachi while speaking on this occasion said that the Article 140-A of constitution regarding local government powers should be implemented as local bodies are considered nursery of democracy and they must be made strong.

He said that he had sought help from the provincial and Federal government to provide convenient to citizens.

He said that districts should be given funds as they havethe expertise and experience of cleaning.

Related Topics

Karachi Rangers Police Democracy Road Korangi Afridi All From Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Japan's Nishikori motors into US Open second round ..

1 minute ago

Modi Tells Trump Kashmir Issue Remains One Concern ..

1 minute ago

Javed Miandad to visit LoC to express solidarity w ..

1 minute ago

Trump Says Concluding Deals With China, Iran Possi ..

2 minutes ago

Sudan tribal clashes in east kill 37: medics

5 minutes ago

Real Madrid confirm James calf injury

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.