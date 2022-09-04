UrduPoint.com

All Resources To Be Used For Rehabilitation Of Flood-affectees: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2022 | 06:40 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Aamir Afaq on Sunday said that all the resources were being utilized for the rescue and relief activities of the flood victims as well as for the rehabilitation of the infrastructure.

Similarly, the food and medical facilities were also being provided to the victims in the flood relief camps, the commissioner said in a statement.

He added the ration bags were also being distributed among the flood victims, while the helicopter provided by the Pakistan Army helped to reach the places which are surrounded by water from all sides.

In this regard, he said, the rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas along with the distribution of ration packages were also underway on a daily basis by the Pakistan Army and the district administration.

The commissioner said in his message to the victims that the administration was standing with them in this trying time. The administration would not leave them alone until their fully rehabilitation, he added.

