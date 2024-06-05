All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Wednesday said that all resources would be utilized for the welfare of the people of Attock district.

He announced that a state of the art dialysis center would be established in Fateh Jang as well as Attock district would also be provided with best possible educational facilities for the students.

He expressed these views during a review meeting on running development projects held here.

Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif gave a detailed briefing regarding the ongoing welfare and development works.

It was informed that around 240 IT labs in the government schools of Attock district have been upgraded under self help initiative. The 'Learn and Earn' program has been started to provide financial support to the students, from which hundreds of students have been benefited so far.

It was also informed that a District School of Information Technology has been set up, with classes being held on temporary basis in a school as a pilot project. A permanent building of the IT school would be completed in near future with an area of 21 kanals.

DC Attock said that the Sumbal Bungalow established during the British era was also being reactivated after renovation and repair in which an environmental center would be established.

Regarding the development schemes, the meeting was informed that a total of 103 development schemes were underway across the district worth 32514.928 million rupees.

Rao Atif further informed that the first thalassemia center with 20 beds, in Attock has been established in which children were given special treatment suffering from it.

DC informed that Attock Gymkhana would be completed soon.

The Governor appreciated the work done by the district government. He reiterated that he would spare no effort to serve the people by bringing development projects for them.

Later, he visited the IT Lab at Government Pilot Secondary School, District Public School, Thalassemia Center at Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital and Pir Mehr Ali Shah Agricultural University building.

Earlier, arrival at the DC office, the Governor planted saplings in connection with the plantation drive.

Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Vice Chancellor of UET Taxila, officials from Punjab University, PPP leaders Sardar Zaheer Khan, Sardar Ashar Hayat Khan were also present on this occasion.

