All resources to be utilized for flood victims: Faisal Amin

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Amin has said the provincial government would utilize all available resources to rehabilitate flood affectees in a dignified way.

Talking in a meeting with delegations of flood victims, the provincial minister said that recent flooding was a natural calamity that battered Dera Ismail Khan division, wreaking havoc with infrastructure and public properties and the government would utilize all means to extend relief and resettle the displaced population back in their areas.

He said that flood-stricken people were being provided with all necessary relief items and food on a daily basis and it would continue unless they were resettled.

Assuring his full cooperation to the flood victims, Faisal Amin said the provincial government would not let them down and would continue extending all out support towards them in this hour of need.

Meanwhile, dwellers of the Sagu South and Niazi Abad localities have admired former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur for playing his part in provision of all necessary relief items to their areas.