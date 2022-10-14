All resources to be utilized for rehabilitation of flood victims: Dy Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan on Friday said the flood victims would not be left alone and all possible efforts would continue until rehabilitation of the victims.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony here, he said the performance of district administration, TMAs, Rescue-1122, Livestock, Irrigation and other line departments remained excellent and they helped the flood victims in a timely manner.

He appreciated services of all the departments during flood and appreciated their performance.

He said rehabilitation and resettlement of flood affected people was top most priority of the provincial government.