All resources to be utilized for transparent elections: DC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja on Tuesday said that all resources would be utilized for holding free, fair and transparent elections.

Conducting elections is our national duty, thus all Returning and Assistant Returning Officers appointed by the Election Commission should thoroughly assess facilities at all polling stations in their respective Constituencies and immediate arrangements should be made if any polling station lacks necessary amenities.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with designated ROs and AROs in his office.

On this occasion, District Election Commissioner Shahnawaz Brohi stated that we are in coordination with the appointed officers, and the arrangements for conducting general elections will be re-examined and all polling stations will be equipped with the required facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja also directed the officers of the education Works department involved in providing facilities at polling stations to complete their tasks and submit a report to the District Election Commission and Deputy Commissioner's office.