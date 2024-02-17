Open Menu

All Resources To Be Utilized For Transparent Distribution Of Zakat: Haji Ashraf Abbasi

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 05:54 PM

Patron of Bhai Khan Welfare Association, Haji Ashraf Abbasi has said that all available resources would be utilized for fair and transparent distribution of zakat to destitute people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Patron of Bhai Khan Welfare Association, Haji Ashraf Abbasi has said that all available resources would be utilized for fair and transparent distribution of zakat to destitute people.

These remarks were made during a meeting held regarding the Ramzan Relief package on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion Abbasi emphasized that the organization needs to maintain its contact with philanthropists to maximize the number of destitute people who could get the benefit from zakat.

Addressing the meeting, the founder of the association Haji Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi said that effective arrangements should be made to deliver ration and poor people should be facilitated at their doorsteps.

The meeting was attended by the founder, Haji Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi and Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain General Secretary, Senior vice president Aftab Ahmed Khan, Vice President Shahid Rajput, Muhammad Ismail Shaikh, and other office bearers.

