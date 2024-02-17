- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- All resources to be utilized for transparent distribution of Zakat: Haji Ashraf Abbasi
All Resources To Be Utilized For Transparent Distribution Of Zakat: Haji Ashraf Abbasi
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 05:54 PM
Patron of Bhai Khan Welfare Association, Haji Ashraf Abbasi has said that all available resources would be utilized for fair and transparent distribution of zakat to destitute people
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Patron of Bhai Khan Welfare Association, Haji Ashraf Abbasi has said that all available resources would be utilized for fair and transparent distribution of zakat to destitute people.
These remarks were made during a meeting held regarding the Ramzan Relief package on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion Abbasi emphasized that the organization needs to maintain its contact with philanthropists to maximize the number of destitute people who could get the benefit from zakat.
Addressing the meeting, the founder of the association Haji Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi said that effective arrangements should be made to deliver ration and poor people should be facilitated at their doorsteps.
The meeting was attended by the founder, Haji Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi and Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain General Secretary, Senior vice president Aftab Ahmed Khan, Vice President Shahid Rajput, Muhammad Ismail Shaikh, and other office bearers.
Recent Stories
Bassino wins second Crans-Montana downhill, Gut-Behrami third
CJP Isa reacts to allegations of rigging in general elections
PTI-P head Pervez Khattak steps down from his office
Kiagaoge Kang bags ITF World Jr title
Commissioner Rawalpindi suffering from mental illness, says Amir Mir
Police arrest PTI leader Salman Akram Raja over protest against election rigging
PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings
Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns over electoral fraud
Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for first time
Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central co ..
Saudi Arabia ranks 1st in international tourist arrivals growth in 2023
Italy, home of the mafia, now one of Europe's safest countries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM pays tribute to Karachi Police Office attack martyrs16 minutes ago
-
CEO health inspects THQ Jhumra16 minutes ago
-
FDA deploys coaches, instructors at sports complex16 minutes ago
-
CM visits headquarters of Elite Force, Patrolling Police16 minutes ago
-
CM inspects remodeling of Babu Sabu Toll Plaza16 minutes ago
-
CJP Isa reacts to allegations of rigging in general elections20 minutes ago
-
PTI-P head Pervez Khattak steps down from his office24 minutes ago
-
Gang busted: 2 arrested, 5 stolen bikes recovered26 minutes ago
-
MQM-P forms negotiation committee regarding government formation26 minutes ago
-
Inter-collegiate boys tug-of-war competitions held26 minutes ago
-
EuroVillage family-focused festival amuses residents of twin cities36 minutes ago
-
No country aspires to achieve progress sans public participation: President46 minutes ago