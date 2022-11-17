UrduPoint.com

All Resources To Be Utilized For Welfare Of Employees: Fesco Chairman

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

All resources to be utilized for welfare of employees: Fesco chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :All available resources will be utilized for resolving problems of employees, said Chairman Fesco Board of Directors Malik Tahsin Awan.

He was talking to a delegation of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union that met him in his office here on Thursday.

The delegation was led by Regional Chairman Hydro Union Chaudhry Sarfaraz Handal.

He said that field staff was the backbone of the company and playing a fundamental role in its development.

He said that legitimate demands of the union would be addressed in all possible ways as the solution of problems was the top priority of the board.

He said that the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) was working within availableresources for the welfare of employees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad WAPDA Company All Top

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

23 minutes ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

33 minutes ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

37 minutes ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

42 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

47 minutes ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.