All resources to be utilized for welfare of employees: Fesco chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :All available resources will be utilized for resolving problems of employees, said Chairman Fesco Board of Directors Malik Tahsin Awan.

He was talking to a delegation of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union that met him in his office here on Thursday.

The delegation was led by Regional Chairman Hydro Union Chaudhry Sarfaraz Handal.

He said that field staff was the backbone of the company and playing a fundamental role in its development.

He said that legitimate demands of the union would be addressed in all possible ways as the solution of problems was the top priority of the board.

He said that the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) was working within availableresources for the welfare of employees.