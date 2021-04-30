UrduPoint.com
All Resources To Be Utilized For Welfare Of Masses: Saleem Khosa

Balochistan Minister for Revenue Saleem Ahmed Khosa Friday said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people within the available resources

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the establishment of new administrative units in the province.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member of board of Revenue Qamar Masood, Secretary Law Akbar Harifal, Secretary Finance, Pasand Khan Buledi, Commissioner Quetta Asfandyar Khan Kakar, Commissioner Kalat, Commissioner Sibi, Senior Secretary Admin Javed Rahim, AIG Establishment, Zhob Division and Home Department representatives and other concerned officials.

On the occasion, the provincial minister said the comprehensive strategy would be made for provision of basic facilities to people at their doorstep in view of increasing population of the province which has increased tremendously.

He said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan was taking solid steps for provision of maximum basic amenities to people within the available resources.

He said that he sincerely wished that all facilities would be provided to the people at their doorstep. Keeping in view the administrative affairs of the province, new divisions, districts, tehsils, sub-tehsils and sub-divisions would be set up in the province so that the people did not have to travel long distances to get resolved their petty issues.

They should have access to education, medical treatment and other basic necessities at their doorstep, he noted.

Earlier, a detailed briefing was given to Saleem Ahmed Khosa in this regard.

