All Resources To Be Utilized To Achieve 100% Target Of Wheat Procurement: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:35 PM

Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood said that all resources should be utilized to achieve 100% target of wheat procurement by Eid

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood said that all resources should be utilized to achieve 100% target of wheat procurement by Eid; despite all the administrative powers and resources being provided to the Assistant Commissioners, it would be a pity not to complete the wheat procurement target.

She was addressing a meeting on wheat procurement, corona situation and price control in the conference hall here.

The meeting was attended by DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, ACR Meesam Abbas, CO Health Dr. Rai Samiullah, DFC Sufyan Asif Awan and Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils.

ADCR informed the meeting in a briefing that so far 71% gunny bags have been distributed in the district while the target of 40% procurement of wheat has been achieved. He reiterated that full measures have been taken to achieve the target of 70 per cent this week and 90 per cent by Eid.

Informing about the performance of Price Control Magistrates; DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that 45 magistrates have conducted 6917 inspections so for.

Special attention was being paid to the supply line of essential commodities. He said that during the lockdown, 542,000 fines and four FIRs were registered for violating Section 144, while 255 shops were sealed, 156 FIRs and 685,000 fines were imposed for violating the Corona Ordinance. He further said that out of 909 complaints received on Price App Punjab, 906 were resolved while 15 FIRs were registered and six shopkeepers were arrested. Out of 447 complaints received by the Chief Minister's Complaints Cell, 419 were resolved. 20 were irrelevant.

During the meeting, CO Health Authority Dr. Rai Samiullah gave a detailed briefing on the situation of coronavirus in the district.

He said that lists of 1787 person from abroad belonging to Sargodha district have been received from various government departments out of which 1647 have been screened. He said that 494 Tableeghi jamaat members coming from other cities out of which 461 have gone home after testing negative. He said that 79 suspected or positive patients are currently undergoing treatment.

