All resources to be utilized to overcome dengue menace: CM Punjab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) ::Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that all available resources would be utilized to over the dengue menace.

Talking to media persons during his visit to Allied Hospital here, he said, "Dengue is a global issue. However, we are taking stringent steps to control it on war-footing." He said that dengue virus got breeding rapidly during monsoon and rainy season. "But we have made elaborate arrangements to eliminate its breeding," he added.

He said that dengue control rooms had been established across the province whereas public representatives as well as government machinery had been activated to overcome the menace of dengue.

He also directed the officers of Health department as well as local administration to accelerate their efforts for complete eradication of dengue epidemic once for all.

The Chief Minister also visited Isolation Ward of Allied Hospital and inquired about the health of dengue patients admitted there. He also appreciated the performance of doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital in provision of best quality treatment to dengue patients.

Earlier, the Chief Minister Punjab also attended a meeting at Commissioner Complex where he was briefed about arrangements made in Faisalabad for control of dengue breeding.

Provincial ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Chaudhry Zaheerud Din, Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Ashifa Riaz Fatiyana, provincial advisor Faisal Hayat Jabboana, Divisional Commissioner Javaid Mehmood Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi, Regional Police Officer (RPO), City Police Officer (CPO), District Police Officers (DPOs) and others were also present on the occasion.