All resources to be utilized to prevent dengue disease: DC

DIKHAN. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Inayatullah Waseem Wednesday said that all available resources would be utilized for preventing dengue virus.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting which focused on anti-dengue measures.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, District Health Officer, TMOs, Agriculture, Livestock, sports, Rescue 1122, Fisheries, Health, Irrigation, Social Welfare, education, Public Health Engineering, Population Welfare and others.

The meeting was informed that in 2021, 45 dengue cases were reported and added that this year elaborate precautions had been made to prevent the disease.

It was briefed that beds had been allocated for dengue patients at the tehsil level hospitals besides making dengue kits to tackle dengue cases promptly.

The Deputy Commissioner said dengue surveillance and rapid response Teams should conduct regular inspections to ensure elimination of stagnant water reservoirs which were potential places for the virus to thrive.

The DC was informed that along with surveillance, spray was also being carried out at various places. The Deputy Commissioner said that people should also take precautionary measures on their own like covering hands especially during sunrise and sunset.

He said people should use coils (mats) etc. for prevention of the dengue virus.