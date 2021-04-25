All resources to be utilized to prevent spreading of corona virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt (retd) Abdul Rehman Sunday said that all resources are being utilized to ensure the prevention of the third wave of Corona virus and appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration.

He also urged the people to fully comply with government-mandated SOPs, as the spread of the virus can be prevented with the utmost care. The third wave of corona virus is affecting the people so badly that people who buy and sell in the market must use all SOPs, especially masks.

People should not leave their homes unnecessarily and avoid going or staying in crowded places, he said. Take all precautionary measures not only for yourself but also for your loved ones and urge them to do the same. The District Administration of Kohat has warned the people to ensure the implementation of the precautionary measures and instructions issued by the provincial government and the district administration of Kohat in any case otherwise action will be taken in accordance with the law in case of violation.