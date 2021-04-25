UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Resources To Be Utilized To Prevent Spreading Of Corona Virus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

All resources to be utilized to prevent spreading of corona virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt (retd) Abdul Rehman Sunday said that all resources are being utilized to ensure the prevention of the third wave of Corona virus and appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration.

He also urged the people to fully comply with government-mandated SOPs, as the spread of the virus can be prevented with the utmost care. The third wave of corona virus is affecting the people so badly that people who buy and sell in the market must use all SOPs, especially masks.

People should not leave their homes unnecessarily and avoid going or staying in crowded places, he said. Take all precautionary measures not only for yourself but also for your loved ones and urge them to do the same. The District Administration of Kohat has warned the people to ensure the implementation of the precautionary measures and instructions issued by the provincial government and the district administration of Kohat in any case otherwise action will be taken in accordance with the law in case of violation.

Related Topics

Kohat Buy Same Sunday Market All Government

Recent Stories

Palestine registers 714 new COVID-19 cases, 16 dea ..

10 minutes ago

Emirates Environmental Group conducts 21st Cycle o ..

25 minutes ago

UAE hosts competitiveness, leadership training for ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all from over ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Miral&#039; embarks on digital transformatio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.