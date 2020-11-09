UrduPoint.com
All Resources To Be Utilized To Provide Best Education, Health Facilities To People: Farrukh Habib

Mon 09th November 2020 | 10:03 PM

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Monday said that all available resources would be utilized to provide best education and health facilities to the masses at their doorsteps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Monday said that all available resources would be utilized to provide best education and health facilities to the masses at their doorsteps.

He was visiting an under construction dispensary at Maqbool Road in People's Colony No.2 here. He said that public issues would be redressed while basic amenities would be provided on top priority basis.

He said that water supply and drainage problems in the constituency were being resolved while construction and repair of roads had been started in Sarfraz Colony, al-Masoom Town, Qasim Abad, Maqbool Road, etc.

He said that in the past this area was neglected badly but now all basic amenities would be provided to people at their doorsteps.

He said that a comprehensive plan was also being devised to rectify the faulty water filtration plants so that there would be no hindrance in supply of potable water to the people.

He said that entire focus of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government was on public service. Previous rulers looted national wealth but now accountability process had started and the entire plundered wealth would be recovered and put in the national kitty at all costs, he added.

PTI local leaders Malik Kamran, Malik Waseem, Shehzad Qamar and other notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

