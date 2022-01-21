UrduPoint.com

All Resources To Be Utilized To Upgrade The Fire Brigade Department: Administrator

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said firefighting is a service to the people as it saves their lives and property and the Fire Brigade department is serving the citizens even in adverse conditions.

He said we will resolve the problems of the Fire Brigade and use all the resources to upgrade it, he said while addressing a function held at Frere Hall to pay homage to the firefighters of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

"Such programs should be held every month to pay tribute to the officers and employees of different departments for their excellent performance. They should also be given performance bonuses for their hard work and their spirit of service to the people" he said and added that the fire fighters perform their duties to save someone's life and property, therefore they should be given special honor.

"I saw firefighters working in the fire at the Cooperative Market Saddar and Korangi by putting their lives at risk to save the lives and property of the people", he said.

He also said that KMC was performing public service even in difficult circumstances.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the city has given us a lot and we will continue to play our role for its development and improvement. He said that the services of officers and employees of other departments of KMC including Fire Brigade will also be appreciated.

Addressing the function, Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi said that protecting one's life and property was an important service. "There have been several serious fire incidents in Karachi in which several firefighters of our department were injured while extinguishing the fire and managed to control the fire in the shortest possible time by putting their own lives at stake", he expressed.

Zaidi requested the Administrator Karachi to announce awards for firefighters at provincial and national level so that they could be encouraged.

On the occasion, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab presented certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to the firefighters for their outstanding services.

