Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:04 PM

All resources to be utilized to uplift rural areas: Member National Assembly (MNA), Chaudhry Mohammad Asim

Member National Assembly (MNA), Chaudhry Mohammad Asim on Monday said all available resources would be utilized for the uplift of rural areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) -:Member National Assembly (MNA), Chaudhry Mohammad Asim on Monday said all available resources would be utilized for the uplift of rural areas.

While inaugurating gas supply to Chak no151-RB and Chak no 69-RB in his constituency here, he said the government started development work across the country and the people of villages would get benefit without any discrimination.

He said the government will provide equal facilities of health, education and infrastructure,besides resolving masses problems. Gas supply would be ensured in all villages of his constituency soon, he added.

Area notables including Chaudhary Umer, Chaudhary Manzoor, Sabir Sidhu and Rana Arshad were also present on the occasion.

Later,MNA distributed demand notices for gas connections among the people.

