All resources to utilize ensure law & order during the elections: DIG Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur, Abdul Hameed Khoso has directed to ensure providing foolproof security to citizens.

During his visit to Sukkur Police headquarters on Friday, he said all resources should be utilized to ensure law and order during the elections.

He also directed bringing further improvement in the code of conduct for the security of people and Government officers/ officials who would perform their duties during the General elections on February 8.

DIG Khoso said cooperation between law enforcement agencies is very important for the protection of all citizens which is the prime responsibility of the state.