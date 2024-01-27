Open Menu

All Resources To Utilize Ensure Law & Order During The Elections: DIG Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 10:42 PM

All resources to utilize ensure law & order during the elections: DIG Sukkur

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur, Abdul Hameed Khoso has directed to ensure providing foolproof security to citizens

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur, Abdul Hameed Khoso has directed to ensure providing foolproof security to citizens.

During his visit to Sukkur Police headquarters on Friday, he said all resources should be utilized to ensure law and order during the elections.

He also directed bringing further improvement in the code of conduct for the security of people and Government officers/ officials who would perform their duties during the General elections on February 8.

DIG Khoso said cooperation between law enforcement agencies is very important for the protection of all citizens which is the prime responsibility of the state.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Visit Sukkur February All Government

Recent Stories

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

32 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

39 minutes ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

54 minutes ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

55 minutes ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

1 hour ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

1 hour ago
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

1 hour ago
 ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations i ..

ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 hour ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson ..

Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary

1 hour ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

1 hour ago
 Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold ..

Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls

56 minutes ago
 FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran

FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan