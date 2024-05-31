All Resources To Utilize To Eradicate Polio: DC Sukkur
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee was held under the chaired by Deputy Commissioner ( DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Friday.
The DC took briefing on the anti-polio campaign, which would launch from June 3 to 9 in the district.
He was also gave a detailed briefing about various matters relating to efforts for polio eradication and other issues.
He informed that all possible arrangements are being ensured to achieve the targets.
The Deputy Commissioner urged for taking measures for the success of the campaign. He also urged for rectifying the previous shortcomings.
The goals and targets of the previous campaign were also reviewed in the meeting.
DC Sukkur emphasized that polio eradication was a need of the time, adding all resources would be utilized to completely eradicate the polio from the Sukkur district.
