All Resources Utilising For Welfare Of People: Awais Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MPA Syed Awais Qadir Shah Friday said that all the available resources were being utilised for the welfare of people and development of the district.

Talking to several delegations at his residence here, the MPA emphasised the government officers to put their best efforts for the welfare of the public. He also emphasised upon the police to ensure law and order in the district.

