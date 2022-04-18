All resources utilize for the welfare of people: MPA

Member Punjab Assembly of PML (N) Rana Munawar Ghous said that the incumbent government would use all its resources for the welfare of the people

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Member Punjab Assembly of PML (N) Rana Munawar Ghous said that the incumbent government would use all its resources for the welfare of the people.

While addressing a rally,that was organized by the League workers in Sillanwali here on Monday,he said that the previous government had failed miserably in each sector due to its wrong policies which the people had paid in the form of inflation, unemployment and load shedding,adding that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was working day and night for the development and prosperity of the country.

On the occasion,a large number of workers participated.