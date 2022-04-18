UrduPoint.com

All Resources Utilize For The Welfare Of People: MPA

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 02:05 PM

All resources utilize for the welfare of people: MPA

Member Punjab Assembly of PML (N) Rana Munawar Ghous said that the incumbent government would use all its resources for the welfare of the people

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Member Punjab Assembly of PML (N) Rana Munawar Ghous said that the incumbent government would use all its resources for the welfare of the people.

While addressing a rally,that was organized by the League workers in Sillanwali here on Monday,he said that the previous government had failed miserably in each sector due to its wrong policies which the people had paid in the form of inflation, unemployment and load shedding,adding that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was working day and night for the development and prosperity of the country.

On the occasion,a large number of workers participated.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Load Shedding Prime Minister Sillanwali All Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

India records 2,183 new COVID-19 cases

India records 2,183 new COVID-19 cases

52 seconds ago
 Shuhda-e-Badr day to be observe on Tuesday

Shuhda-e-Badr day to be observe on Tuesday

53 seconds ago
 Malaysia reports 6,623 new COVID-19 infections, 12 ..

Malaysia reports 6,623 new COVID-19 infections, 12 new deaths

54 seconds ago
 Argentine football standings

Argentine football standings

56 seconds ago
 PM for strong Pak-Saudi strategic, trade ties

PM for strong Pak-Saudi strategic, trade ties

18 minutes ago
 Seven drug peddlers held in sargodha

Seven drug peddlers held in sargodha

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.