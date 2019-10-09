All rickshaws will run on battery within next 3 to 5 years: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that manufacturing of rickshaw's to be run on battery has entered into its last stages

Minister claimed that such 10,000 rickshaws would be on road within 6 to 8 months.Chaudhry took to twitter and claimed that complete ban would be imposed on all engine rickshaws in Pakistan within the next 3 to 5 years because a huge number of battery rickshaws would come on roads as an alternate".Earlier Fawad Chaudhry had showed himself running battery based rickshaw and motorcycle .