All Rivers Continue To Flow Normal

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:42 PM

All rivers continue to flow normal

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that currently, there is no flood situation in the country and all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that currently, there is no flood situation in the country and all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report issued on Wednesday, present combined live storage of three main reservoirs is 11.533 MAF which is 84.29 percent of the total storage capacity.

Yesterday's Trough of Westerly Wave over Kashmir and adjoining areas has moved away Eastwards.

Weak Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan. A low pressure area has developed over the Coastal Andhra Pradesh (India). Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 3000 feet.

Mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, isolated thunderstorm/ rain may occur over the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej including Gujranwala Division of Punjab province during the same period.

