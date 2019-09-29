UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Rivers Continue To Flow Normal:FFC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 03:21 PM

All rivers continue to flow normal:FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that there was no flood situation in any of the main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) and their tributaries.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, three main reservoirs were at 75.17 % of their total combined live storage capacity.

Yesterday's trough of westerly wave over Northern parts of the country persists. Weak seasonal low lies over North Balochistan and its trough was extending Northeastwards.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet Scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls was expected over Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad & DG Khan Divisions of Punjab Province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all the major rivers, besides, isolated thunderstorm/ rain was expectedover Multan & Bahawalpur Divisions of Punjab including Southern &Southeastern Sindh and Eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Multan Faisalabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Jhelum Sunday All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of S ..

8 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s world class offerings showcased at M ..

9 minutes ago

UAE made significant improvements towards preparin ..

1 hour ago

Al Dhafra region first ladies beach project 67% co ..

1 hour ago

OFID supports Rwanda’s water and sanitation infr ..

1 hour ago

Filipino sand artist creates tribute for UAE’s s ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.