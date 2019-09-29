All rivers continue to flow normal:FFC

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that there was no flood situation in any of the main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) and their tributaries.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, three main reservoirs were at 75.17 % of their total combined live storage capacity.

Yesterday's trough of westerly wave over Northern parts of the country persists. Weak seasonal low lies over North Balochistan and its trough was extending Northeastwards.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet Scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls was expected over Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad & DG Khan Divisions of Punjab Province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all the major rivers, besides, isolated thunderstorm/ rain was expectedover Multan & Bahawalpur Divisions of Punjab including Southern &Southeastern Sindh and Eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.