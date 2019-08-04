UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Rivers Except Indus, Kabul In Normal Flow: FFC

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 05:10 PM

All rivers except Indus, Kabul in normal flow: FFC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Sunday said all rivers were in normal flow except the Rivers Indus and Kabul, which continued to run in low flood at "Kalabagh-Guddu Reach" and "Warsak-Nowshera Reach" respectively.

According to the FFC's daily weather and flood situation report, the Jhelum Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers were in normal flow.

The trough of westerly wave continued to prevail over northern parts of Afghanistan and the seasonal low lied over Northwestern Balochistan. While, weak moist currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

For next 24 hours, Flood Forecasting Department Lahore predicted isolated thunderstorm and rain of moderate intensity over upper catchments of all major rivers including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Dera Khazi Khan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan Divisions besides eastern Balochistan.

As per precautionary measures, provincial disaster management authorities, district administrations and concerned irrigation departments, in collaboration with all concerned organizations, are vigilant to issue alerts, in case of any emergency, to save the communities of low-lying urban areas, public and private property besides irrigation, drainage and flood protection infrastructure.

Monitoring of the prevailing weather system is being done by Pakistan Meteorological Department and FFD Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Kabul Weather Bannu Balochistan Flood Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Jhelum Sunday All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole US President on victims of Tex ..

41 minutes ago

AED1.1 billion to support education for children a ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit broadened cooperation: I ..

3 hours ago

President pardons 669 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago

Musanada subcontractor platform enhances tendering ..

5 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution net profit increases to AED1.17 ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.