All rivers except Indus, Kabul in normal flow: FFC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Sunday said all rivers were in normal flow except the Rivers Indus and Kabul, which continued to run in low flood at "Kalabagh-Guddu Reach" and "Warsak-Nowshera Reach" respectively.

According to the FFC's daily weather and flood situation report, the Jhelum Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers were in normal flow.

The trough of westerly wave continued to prevail over northern parts of Afghanistan and the seasonal low lied over Northwestern Balochistan. While, weak moist currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

For next 24 hours, Flood Forecasting Department Lahore predicted isolated thunderstorm and rain of moderate intensity over upper catchments of all major rivers including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Dera Khazi Khan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan Divisions besides eastern Balochistan.

As per precautionary measures, provincial disaster management authorities, district administrations and concerned irrigation departments, in collaboration with all concerned organizations, are vigilant to issue alerts, in case of any emergency, to save the communities of low-lying urban areas, public and private property besides irrigation, drainage and flood protection infrastructure.

Monitoring of the prevailing weather system is being done by Pakistan Meteorological Department and FFD Lahore.